HPD | Stolen police cruiser recovered following pursuit

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges after Kentucky State Police reports he stole a police cruiser from the Huntington Police Department and led law enforcement from several different agencies on a multi-state pursuit.

Troopers say agencies were pursuing Rodney Sears for nearly 90 miles.

According to Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins, the stolen Huntington Police Department cruiser was recovered.

KSP reports troopers received a call around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday from Ohio State Highway Patrol for assistance.

Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle turned on to the AA Highway headed back towards Grayson, troopers say.

The chase continued down the AA Highway into Grayson and turned westbound onto the interstate toward the Rowan/Bath County line.

Troopers report ‘legal intervention’ was used to stop the vehicle along the interstate.

After he abandoned the cruiser, Sears was stopped by troopers using tasers and placed under arrest.

Sears is in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Sears is facing resisting arrest, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, fleeing or evading police, and attempted murder of a police officer.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Clarksburg Police Officer Aaron Jackson from the 2022 Veterans Day Parade. He...
Clarksburg officer placed on leave after being charged
Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Massive Menards building essentially complete as developer talks opening date
Futurecast showing wind chills in North-Central West Virginia during the afternoon hours,...
Snow flurries, chilly conditions to start the week
Linsie Gray and Eric Melton
2 charged after toddler undergoes emergency surgery for spider bite
man charged with domestic assault
Man charged with child neglect after police respond to domestic violence complaint

Latest News

Canopy clearing season now underway in West Virginia
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Marion County
West Virginia’s Norway Spruce set for U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony
WVU provides update on Strategic Initiatives reorganization