HPD | Stolen police cruiser recovered following pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges after Kentucky State Police reports he stole a police cruiser from the Huntington Police Department and led law enforcement from several different agencies on a multi-state pursuit.

Troopers say agencies were pursuing Rodney Sears for nearly 90 miles.

According to Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins, the stolen Huntington Police Department cruiser was recovered.

KSP reports troopers received a call around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday from Ohio State Highway Patrol for assistance.

Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle turned on to the AA Highway headed back towards Grayson, troopers say.

The chase continued down the AA Highway into Grayson and turned westbound onto the interstate toward the Rowan/Bath County line.

Troopers report ‘legal intervention’ was used to stop the vehicle along the interstate.

After he abandoned the cruiser, Sears was stopped by troopers using tasers and placed under arrest.

Sears is in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Sears is facing resisting arrest, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, fleeing or evading police, and attempted murder of a police officer.

Further information has not been released.

