Portions of I-79 shut down throughout NCWV due to icy conditions

Black ice, icy roads
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Weston, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple sections of I-79 have been shut down due to icy conditions throughout North Central West Virginia.

According to the Lewis County 911 Center, the northbound lane of I-79 near mile marker 96 has been shut down due to hazardous and icy road conditions.

At this time, 911 representatives could not say whether there had been any accidents or transports. However, they did say the road is expected to be closed down until conditions get better. It’s unclear how long that will take.

The Marion County 911 center says the exit ramp on I-79 north at MM 139 has been closed, as well. This -- along with general icy and snowy conditions -- is causing major delays along that stretch of the interstate.

In Monongalia County, 911 representatives say that while an earlier vehcile crash has been cleared up near MM 153, bad road conditions is leading to delays all the way up to the Pennsylvania/West Virginia border.

At this time, it’s unclear when any of these roads will be reopened or will resume normal traffic operations.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

