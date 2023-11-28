Julia “Pooch” Fairman of Fairmont, West Virginia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 24, 2023, at the young age of 77 years. She was born on January 2, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Jessie Mae Suppa (Bingamon). She was a deeply devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and always looked forward to time with them. Pooch also adored seeing friends she dearly cared for, a lot of which were made throughout the years she and her husband owned Country Inn. Anyone that knew her enjoyed her sense of humor. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Donnel Fairman; two daughters, Michelle Garlow and her husband Jeffrey Garlow, Amy Fairman and stepson Bradley Fairman, two granddaughters Emme Garlow and Gillian Fairman and sisters-in-law Ann Hayes and Genie Fleming of Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jessie Suppa, sister, Viola Martin and brothers-in-law Phil Hayes and Richard Fleming. She will be incredibly missed by all that knew her.

