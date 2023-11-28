Mon Power working with local high school students to collect, recycle plastic

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Power and local students are kicking off a new effort to collect plastic and prevent it from going to the landfill.

Over the next year, Mon Power employees and students at East Fairmont High School will be collecting at least 1,000 pounds of recyclable plastic.

Students are collecting items like plastic shopping bags while Mon Power employees gather donations from their offices, service centers, and both of the company’s regulated power plants, Harrison and Fort Martin.

When the donation bins get full, Mon Power employees bag the plastic, weigh it and send it to a NexTrex facility.

There, it’s turned into composite building materials.

“I don’t have to do this as a part of my job, I just like doing it,” said Mon Power employee Doc Garrett. “It gets our community involved, it gets our employees involved. And, like I said, it is keeping a lot of stuff out of the landfills that we can recycle and reuse. We’ve got to be good stewards of our environment.”

The public can bring plastic to either the Mon Power headquarters building in Fairmont or the contact center down the road and place it in the designated bins.

Click here for a list of acceptable plastic waste items.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.