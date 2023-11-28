Morning classes cancelled at WVU due to snowy weather

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a release from WVU, in-person classes with a start time prior to 10:30 a.m. are canceled on the West Virginia University Morgantown Campus Tuesday (Nov. 28) due to inclement weather and worsening road conditions. Online classes are not affected.

The remainder of WVU, including buses and the PRT, are operating on a normal schedule; however, WVU students and employees should call ahead before venturing out to ensure locations and services are open as conditions may change or services may be limited.

Students should report to classes beginning at 10:30 a.m. or later. Tests and assignments due prior to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday will be due at the next class period.

