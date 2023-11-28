Proposal looks to ease vet shortage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Veterinarians are in short supply in West Virginia.

It can be a concern for whenever your cat or dog needs a doctor. However, state Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said the problem is especially dire for those owning larger animals on farms across West Virginia.

“Well, a small animal you can take the animal to the veterinarian’s office, and he can see one patient right after another,” Leonhardt said. “But with a large animal, it’s not so easy to load up a cow into a trailer and take it to the veterinarian.”

Now Leonhardt’s office is putting forth a solution -- a $3 million request to add a four-year degree for registered vet technicians at two West Virginia colleges.

The proposal, if approved, could enhance a two-year degree already offered in West Virginia, he contends providing a deeper skill set and, he hopes, opening the door to veterinary telemedicine.

“These are like supercharged nurses in veterinary medicine, " Leonhardt said. “This way one veterinarian can reach more farms in a day, by sending technicians out at a lower price for the farmer, and the veterinarian can help make a living as a large animal vet.”

The vet shortage is not a new issue for lawmakers.

Two years ago, Del. Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha, was among those exploring a vet school for West Virginia, but he says that proved too costly -- hundreds of millions of dollars.

Instead, Ferrell says lawmakers have looked for incentives to lure vets to West Virginia and ways to help more West Virginia students attend out-of-state vet schools. He says the agriculture proposal could help.

“I think it’s a good one,” Ferrell said. “This will complement our efforts that we’re tying to take in the Legislature to increase the number of veterinarians.”

The agriculture commissioner says the $3 million would pay for staff and equipment at the universities. He says the measure is being included in his proposed budget, which lawmakers will take up early next year.

