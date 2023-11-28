Thomas “Tommy” Leroy Gregory II, 37 of Mount Clare, WV passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at United Hospital Center. Tommy was born March 9, 1986 in Clarksburg, the son of the late Linda and Thomas “Tom” Gregory. In addition to his mother and father, Tommy was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Tressie and Jack Livesay, and JoAnn and Harvey Childers; aunts and uncles, Bill and Carla Gregory, Christie Childers, James “JimBo” Childers, Jeff Jackson and Sonny Stutler all of Mount Clare, WV; cousins Diana Gregory of West Milford, WV and Kinzley Hawkins of Carrollton, OH; childhood friends James Maxwell and Sgt. Robert “Bobby” Delany. Tommy is survived by sister Lacey Gregory-Bonnette and husband Sean of Fairmont, WV; aunts and uncles Becky Jackson, Jackie Stutler, Mike and Ann Livesay, Bill Livesay, Jackson and Monica Livesay, Jack and Donna Gregory, JoAnn and Tim Hileman, Donna and Tom Paugh, Kristi Childers, several cousins and his loving dog Jean. Tommy was a class of 2004 graduate of South Harrison High School and United Technical Center where he earned certifications in welding. He was employed at In & Out Tire as a commercial salesman. Tommy enjoyed racing and working on race cars, riding his four-wheeler and Side X Side, wrestling, football, music, cooking, and most of all spending time and enjoying a cold beer with his special friends and family (you all know who you are). Tommy will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him! Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home on Thursday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 11:00 am with Sarah Knight presiding. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Gregory will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.