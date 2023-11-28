UHC celebrates Giving Tuesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, a national movement supporting organizations by donating to charity, and United Hospital Center has many different programs that help local families, not only during the holidays, but all year round.

Lora Edgell, the director of development of United Hospital Center, shared a few of the programs they have to offer.

“Here at United Hospital Center, we’re excited to celebrate Giving Tuesday. We have several projects and programs that individuals can either volunteer at United Hospital Center or also donate to,” Edgell said. “We have our wing of hope project, which directly benefit our patients in active treatment, we also have an infant sleep sack program that were trying to replace loose blankets in cribs of babies born at United Hospital Center.”

You can click here for more information on how to donate.

