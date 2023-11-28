Vilery Ellen Talkington, 77, of Fairmont, formerly of Shinnston passed away on November 27, 2023, in Fairmont. She was born in Shinnston on August 14, 1946, a daughter of the late Ore Guy and Grace Myers Heldreth. Ellen was a graduate of Fairmont State University in teaching and achieved a master’s degree in English from Marshall University. She then taught English and Theatre at North Marion High School until her retirement. She was known as a tough but fair teacher. Ellen loved traveling with the love of her life Dave and close friends the Riggleman’s. She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society and Green Hills Country Club, where she served as board president. In later years, Ellen enjoyed her weekly visits from friends. They were known to play cards, dominos, mahjong, as well as other games. Ellen loved the company and support they gave her. She most enjoyed the time spent with her family and will be missed by all. She is survived by her two sons Douglas L. Talkington and his wife Staci of Greenwich, New York, and Mark E. Talkington and his wife Jennifer of Fairmont; one brother Leonard Heldreth and his wife Lillian; grandchildren Colton, Grayson, Ellora, Cameron, Isaac and his wife Tara, Xavier and Naomi; great grandchildren Nyra, Ellie and Ivy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband David Lee Talkington in 2011. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, December 04, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.