WVSP, U.S. Marshals asking for help finding fugitive last seen last year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police and the United States Marshals Service is asking for help locating a fugitive last seen last year.

According to the WVSP, 59-year-old Carl L. Nicholson, Jr. has an active felony warrant out of Gilmer County for failure to register as a sex offender.

Troopers said Nicholson has ties to Harrison, Upshur and Lewis counties.

Marshals told 5 News last month Nicholson was last seen driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with WV Plate 2RK964 on Dec. 23, 2022. They added that his car was found burned on Haymond Rocks Rd. in Mount Clare on Dec. 30.

Nicholson is described as a white male who is 5′9″ tall and about 148 pounds.

Troopers said it is possible Nicholson is dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Frederick at (304) 623-0486 or West Virginia State Police Corporal Claypool at (304) 627-2300.

