WVU Extension ornaments on display at U.S. Capitol

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After the decision was made that the U.S. Capital Christmas Tree would be from West Virginia, the USDA Forest Service contacted 4-H to see if they could help prepare some ornaments.

WVU Extension 4-H jumped at the chance to make their state proud.

“It’s really great to be able to see all of our youth members come together and showcase West Virginia for the special place that it truly is. 4-H members got to create ornaments that represented our state and the 4-H program and what it meant to them,” said Luci Mosesso, Extension Agent – 4-H Youth Development.

In all, the 4-H community made over 5,400 ornaments, and every 4-H branch in the state contributed from the summer until July.

Lucia Mosesso told WDTV reporter Caine Pittman the project helped connect kids to each other and the nation.

“The kids who made an ornament get to see that travel from the home counties to the state fair and now on to our nation’s capital. So, it really provides that connectedness and makes the capitol not so far away,” said Mosesso.

WVU Extension 4-H put in 2,500 hours of work for the project, but organizers say it’s about more than ornaments; what kids learned about the forest from their instructors will serve them forever.

