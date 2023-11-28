WVU issues Campus Warning after reported burglaries

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has issued a Campus Warning after a series of recent reported burglaries near the WVU Downtown Campus.

According to a release from WVU, University Police issued the warning after three burglaries happened within a week.

At 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 21, UPD received a report of a burglary that was not in progress at 780 Spruce Street, according to the university. The suspect or suspects entered a residential room through an unlocked exterior door and stole multiple items, including an HP laptop and Apple MacBook. UPD has not identified any suspects at this time.

At 2:54 p.m. on Nov. 26, the release says UPD received a second report of a burglary that was not in progress at 112 Waverly Street. The victim reported that, sometime over the Thanksgiving break, his unlocked room inside the residence was ransacked and multiple items were stolen, including a PlayStation 5 and laptop. It was reported the suspect or suspects may have entered the residence through an unsecured exterior door. UPD has not identified any suspects at this time.

At 6:44 p.m. on Nov. 26, UPD received a third report of a burglary that was not in progress at 200 Belmar Avenue, the university says. The victims reported that, sometime over the Thanksgiving break, the suspect or suspects forced entry into the residence and entered multiple rooms inside, stealing various items including multiple Xbox and PlayStation video gaming systems. UPD has not identified any suspects at this time.

In response, officials say UPD is increasing patrols and presence in the area and is also coordinating with other law enforcement agencies in response to the incidents.

Additionally, UPD is asking residents of the cooperative zone — North High, Belmar, Waverly, North Spruce, Willey, Price and Fife streets — to review any home security camera footage from during the break for suspicious activity and report anything out of the ordinary.

Officers are actively reviewing information as they work to locate the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive in Morgantown. Information may be shared anonymously.

University officials also took a moment to remind students to follow the following safety tips to avoid potential crime:

Always lock exterior doors.

Consider placing a wireless home security camera on your property when you are not present.

Develop a routine to inspect locks on your doors, windows and other applicable areas to ensure they are working effectively and locked, especially at night.

Make sure to lock windows, doors and vehicles while you are away or not actively monitoring them.

Do not leave spare keys in places accessible to others.

If you lose your key or ID, report it immediately so locks can be changed and ID access suspended until a new ID has been issued.

Anyone who believes they are in danger should immediately call 911.

If you witness a potentially dangerous situation or a crime, call 911 or WVUPD.

Download the WVU LiveSafe app

If you encounter an emergency situation on campus, utilize the blue light emergency call system, if available.

A WVU Campus Warning is part of the university’s three-tiered emergency notification system used to enhance student and employee safety and provide useful information to the community.

