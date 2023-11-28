WVU Medicine Children’s offers new type of ultrasound

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time in Morgantown, doctors were able to perform two contrast enhanced ultrasounds at WVU Medicine Children’s thanks to a new tool.

A contrast-enhanced voiding urosonography, or ceVUS, is an imaging study using contrast with microbubbles to evaluate a patient’s anatomy and structure. This can be done in a comfortable and controlled setting. It’s used in the diagnosis of bladder reflux, which can damage the kidneys, according to WVU Medicine.

“This service allows a diagnosis without the use of radiation. It can also alleviate the need for anesthesia if a more complex study, such as an MRI, is ordered,” Sabah Servaes, M.D., vice chair of WVU Medicine Children’s Pediatric Radiology, said.

“During this exam, caregivers can offer their child easier and more comfortable positions. They can even hold them during an ultrasound, which are things that cannot occur during other imaging studies. We also include our Child Life specialists, who are trained professionals that help patients have a positive healthcare experience through coping skills, such as play, preparation, and education.”

WVU Medicine says the patients who got the ultrasounds are now receiving the proper treatment from Pediatric Urologists thanks to the new device.

For more information on WVU Medicine Children’s, visit WVUKids.com.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.