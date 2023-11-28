WVU provides update on Strategic Initiatives reorganization

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University President Gordon Gee has announced an update on the Strategic Initiatives reorganization following Rob Alsop’s departure from his role as vice president of the former unit.

According to Gee, all Talent and Culture teams now report to Stephanie Taylor, who serves the University as vice president and general counsel. Talent and Culture previously reported to Alsop through a former vice president role, which was eliminated in August following a retirement.

However, because Talent and Culture is a critical function for University employees, Gee said WVU will begin a search for an associate vice president of Talent and Culture at a later date to ensure the unit provides the best customer service to University partners.

Taylor will continue to lead the University’s legal team and the University Police Department.

Remaining under the leadership of Associate Vice President Ted Svehlik, the Auxiliary and Business Services team will report to Paula Congelio, vice president and chief financial officer, according to Gee. Svehlik previously reported to Alsop.

Gee said Congelio also will absorb the Dining Services, WVU Bookstores and Erickson Alumni Center teams, which will be grouped into a strategic partnerships team led by Assistant Vice President Erin Newmeyer. Newmeyer will also continue to oversee the marketing/communications efforts for Finance, Auxiliary and Business Services, Legal, Talent and Culture, University Police, Erickson Alumni Center and other administrative units. Newmeyer previously reported to Alsop and served Strategic Initiatives as assistant vice president.

Brice Knotts, chief information officer, will report directly to Gee. Knotts previously reported to Alsop and will continue to lead the University’s Information Technology Services team.

Gee added that Travis Mollohan, director of government relations, will become associate vice president and lead government relations and collaborations. Mollohan will report to Gee and manage a team that focuses on federal, state, local and corporate relations. Concurrently, Rocco Fucillo, senior advisor and director of state relations, has retired from the University.

“Rocco was a valuable member of the Government Relations team, and his commitment greatly enhanced our relationships with state policymakers and community leaders,” President Gee said. “We thank Rocco for his decade of service to West Virginia University and we will miss him dearly.”

