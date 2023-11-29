2 from NCWV among Monster Trout Contest winners

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Wednesday the winners of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ second annual Monster Trout Contest.

Of the winners, two of them are from north-central West Virginia - Paul Phillips from Fairmont and Jeffrey Myers from Aurora.

“I want to congratulate our Monster Trout Contest winners for reeling in the catch of a lifetime and extend a special thank you to all of the anglers who went fishing this fall,” Gov. Justice said. “As a lifelong angler, I am so excited to see West Virginians, especially kids, get excited about the outdoors and enjoy our state’s incredible streams and exciting fishing opportunities.”

The lucky anglers each caught a tagged monster trout, which were stocked during the WVDNR’s two weeks of fall stockings in October.

Those stockings included more than 35,000 pounds of trophy-size trout weighing 1–2 pounds and 6,500 pounds of monster trout weighing 3–6 pounds.

Anglers who caught a tagged monster trout had until November 17 to submit a photo of their catch with the tag number to win a weekend cabin stay at a West Virginia state Park or Cabela’s prize package.

Jamie Holbrook, of Hyndman, Pa., is this year’s grand prize winner.

In addition to Phillips and Myers, the following were also named 2023 West Virginia Monster Trout Contest Winners:

James Moran, of White Sulphur Springs

Louie Nickelson, of Romney, WV

Victoria Appold, of Petersburg, WV

Pictured above are the winners of the Monster Trout Contest, announced by Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday. (Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)

Gov. Justice also reminded anglers that the WVDNR stocked trout on the Elk River in Webster County in November as part of a pilot program to evaluate the economic impact of trout stocking in the area. The stocking occurred at the usual stocking locations and included 750 rainbow trout.

A second stocking will take place in December and include another 750 rainbow trout.

All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing for trout.

Licenses and stamps can be purchased at 160 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com.

