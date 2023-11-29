Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy center. (Source: WOIO)
By Jessica Schmidt and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio attorney has been suspended after being accused of putting his own feces into a Pringles container and throwing it into the parking lot of a victim’s advocacy center.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended attorney Jack Blakeslee for a year for the alleged incident.

His suspension will be stayed after six months. However, if he is accused of misconduct again, he will serve the full-year suspension.

Blakeslee said he was only doing a prank, and it was one that he had pulled 10 times that year, but judges disagreed.

The justices said Blakeslee had known the advocates working at the center for years and was going to see them in court 15 minutes after he threw the container into the parking lot.

At the time, Blakeslee was representing the accused in a capital murder case.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Massive Menards building essentially complete as developer talks opening date
Black ice, icy roads
Portions of I-79 shut down throughout NCWV due to icy conditions
Carl Leon Nicholson Jr.
WVSP, U.S. Marshals asking for help finding fugitive last seen last year
Linsie Gray and Eric Melton
2 charged after toddler undergoes emergency surgery for spider bite
File photo of Clarksburg Police Officer Aaron Jackson from the 2022 Veterans Day Parade. He...
Clarksburg officer placed on leave after being charged

Latest News

FOOTY - clipped version
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | November 29, 2023