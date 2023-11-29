Bridgeport man sentenced for taking nearly $650K in COVID relief funds

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport man was sentenced on Wednesday for accepting nearly $650,000 in fraudulent COVID-19 relief funding.

52-year-old James Nolte was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for wire fraud, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Nolte fraudulently applied for and received CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $645,717. To obtain these loans, Nolte falsely represented an interest in business or created the business and submitted fraudulent documents to obtain the loans. The loans were for PGO Veterans Services, PG Health, RJS Catering and Dental Care Plus.

Nolte also obtained forgiveness from the Small Business Administration for these loans, falsely certifying that he used the money for payroll expenses. Nolte instead spent the money on personal expenses.

Nolte was also ordered to pay $684,154.44 to the Small Business Administration which includes the initial loan amounts, interest on the loans prior to forgiveness, and processing fees.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Conklin prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

Anyone aware of COVID fraud can report it via email to wvfraud@fbi.gov, by telephone to 304-234-0100, or via regular mail to the U.S. Attorney, P.O. Box 591, Wheeling, WV 26003, Attn: COVID Fraud Unit.

