Cool Wednesday, then rain to start December

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cold morning, this afternoon will be warmer than yesterday, and skies will be partly sunny. Then we’re tracking rain showers that will push in towards the end of the week. Find out the details in the video above!

A cold air mass from Canada will continue bringing cloudy skies and single-digit wind chills to the mountain cities this morning, which could cause frostbite and other health issues. So the mountain counties are still under a First Alert Weather Day. By midday, however, that will expire, as a high-pressure system moves south of West Virginia, lifting warmer, stable air from the south into our region at 5-10 mph. As a result, this afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper-30s to low-40s, which is chilly but much warmer than yesterday. Skies will also be partly sunny this afternoon. Overnight, skies will be partly clear, with scattered upper-level clouds lifting from the southwest. Winds will be light, with lows in the 20s. Then tomorrow afternoon will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper-40s to low-50s and sunny skies.

On Friday morning, a low-pressure system from the southwestern US will lift into the Mid-Atlantic region, bringing rain showers to West Virginia. Models suggest that most of the rain will be north of North-Central West Virginia, but scattered rain showers will stick around until the evening hours. More rain showers are likely on Saturday morning and on Sunday night, and towards the middle of next week, another low-pressure system from Canada will bring rain showers into our region, which turn into snow showers in the mountain counties as cold air flows in. There is uncertainty regarding rain and snow totals this far out, so we’re watching carefully. All the while, some models suggest that temperatures may drop into the 30s and low-40s towards the middle of next week. Again, there is uncertainty, so we’re watching for that. In short, today and tomorrow will be cool and sunny, and Friday will start the month of December on a rainy, mild note.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. If you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 41.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 30.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 55.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers in the morning and afternoon hours. High: 51.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.