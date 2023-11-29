David Alexander Kraus, 79, of Alum Bridge went to be with God in Heaven on Monday, November 27, 2023, under the care of Bridgeport Healthcare Center in Bridgeport. Dave was born in Weston on April 21, 1944, the second son born to the late Edward Kraus and Marjorie Eib Kraus.

On May 29, 1965, Dave married the love of his life, Sharon (King) Kraus at St. Boniface Church where his parents and grandparents had been married. They enjoyed 58 wonderful years of married life together.

In addition to his wife, Sharon, Dave will be cherished forever by one daughter, Laura “Beth” Kraus Haley and husband, Rich, of Arlington, VA; one son, Mark David Kraus and wife, Roxanne, of Leesburg, VA; six grandchildren: Alex Kraus and fiancé, Morgan Duty of Morgantown, Emily Kraus Pitts and husband, Johnny, of Wheeler Fork, Trey Haley of Cleveland, OH, David Haley of Arlington, VA, and Camdyn and Weston Kraus of Leesburg, VA; three sisters: Annette Kraus of New York, NY, Angela Kraus of Cary, NC, and Catherine Kraus of Nutterfort; one brother, Joseph Kraus and wife, Susan, of Sturgeon Lake, MN; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Shelly Kraus; infant brother, Stephen Kraus; and brother, Donald Kraus.

Dave graduated from St. Patrick High School in Weston and also from Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville, TN. He was very creative and enjoyed woodworking in his shop as well as tinkering on mechanical projects. Dave could repair almost anything. He retired from the West Virginia Department of Transportation after 37 years spent mostly as Materials Supervisor in Lewis County and surrounding areas.

Dave was devoted to his children, grandchildren, and other children of Lewis County. He spent many years coaching Little League Baseball and Basketball. Dave was a founding member of the Lewis County MAC (Minuteman Athletic Club). His greatest joy was learning to ride a bicycle during his fortieth decade. Dave began organizing and leading bike trips from Weston to Washington, D.C., an activity which he enjoyed for twenty plus years.

After retirement, Dave and Sharon became snowbirds and traveled to Florida during the winter months and lived in a retirement community where they made many friends from all over the U.S. and Canada. Dave enjoyed many activities including organizing and leading weekly bike trips in SW Florida, playing petanque, and euchre.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023, with Rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church located at 9140 US Hwy 33W in Camden at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023 with Father Gary Naegele officiating. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Church Cemetery.

