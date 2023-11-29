Fairmont man charged after making threats to Bridgeport nursing home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged in Harrison County after authorities said he made threats over the phone to a nursing home.

38-year-old Matthew Reynolds, of Fairmont, called Bridgeport Healthcare Center twice early Monday morning, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Reynolds called at around 3:30 a.m., and during the call, he said “Well I’m going to come there and shoot all of you” before hanging up the phone.

Reynolds then called back and allegedly said “This is Matthew Reynolds … Do you want to see your family again today?”

Due to the two threats, officers said the building was placed on lockdown and the building’s administrators were contacted.

Reynolds has been charged with threats of terrorist acts. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

