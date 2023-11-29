Fairmont State to host FIRST LEGO League State Championship

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University is gearing up to welcome 46 LEGO robotics teams to campus for the FIRST LEGO League (FLL) State Championship.

The competition, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, includes 46 teams that are made up of participants ages 9-14 who come from across the state to showcase their research and robotics design skills.

Officials expect about 400 students to participate in the competition.

“We are excited to welcome the students, coaches, parents, and spectators to Fairmont State to celebrate science, technology, engineering, and math! The overarching purpose of this program is to inspire students to pursue careers in the STEM fields, but more importantly, to celebrate a love for learning through fun experiences,” said Dr. Todd Ensign, FLL Tournament Director.

The FLL is the longest-running robotics competition in the state of West Virginia, and the championship has been hosted by Fairmont State for over a decade.

FLL is managed by For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, and has teams participating in over 100 countries worldwide.

Additionally, the local NASA IV&V Education Resource Center assists with managing the entire event on Fairmont State’s campus.

“Without the support of our host and sponsors, programs like this would quickly become unaffordable. We thank President Davis, the NASA Space Grant Consortium, and Roya Maher of A3L Federal Works for ensuring STEM programs such as FLL are accessible to West Virginia youth,” said Ensign.

In addition to the 46 competing teams, 25 FLL Explore teams, made up of participants ages 6-9, will present their own research and robotic displays.

The public is invited to attend and watch the Robot Table matches from 2-4:30 p.m. and the final awards ceremony immediately after.

The tournament champion will advance to the FIRST World Festival in Houston, TX this April, and the top two runners-up will be invited to the invitational tournaments to represent West Virginia.

Click here for the full event schedule.

