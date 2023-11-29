Fairmont State to host FIRST LEGO League State Championship

Fairmont State University will welcome 46 LEGO robotics teams to campus for the FIRST LEGO...
Fairmont State University will welcome 46 LEGO robotics teams to campus for the FIRST LEGO League (FLL) State Championship on Saturday, December 2.(Fairmont State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University is gearing up to welcome 46 LEGO robotics teams to campus for the FIRST LEGO League (FLL) State Championship.

The competition, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, includes 46 teams that are made up of participants ages 9-14 who come from across the state to showcase their research and robotics design skills.

Officials expect about 400 students to participate in the competition.

“We are excited to welcome the students, coaches, parents, and spectators to Fairmont State to celebrate science, technology, engineering, and math! The overarching purpose of this program is to inspire students to pursue careers in the STEM fields, but more importantly, to celebrate a love for learning through fun experiences,” said Dr. Todd Ensign, FLL Tournament Director.

The FLL is the longest-running robotics competition in the state of West Virginia, and the championship has been hosted by Fairmont State for over a decade.

FLL is managed by For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, and has teams participating in over 100 countries worldwide.

Additionally, the local NASA IV&V Education Resource Center assists with managing the entire event on Fairmont State’s campus.

“Without the support of our host and sponsors, programs like this would quickly become unaffordable. We thank President Davis, the NASA Space Grant Consortium, and Roya Maher of A3L Federal Works for ensuring STEM programs such as FLL are accessible to West Virginia youth,” said Ensign.

In addition to the 46 competing teams, 25 FLL Explore teams, made up of participants ages 6-9, will present their own research and robotic displays.

The public is invited to attend and watch the Robot Table matches from 2-4:30 p.m. and the final awards ceremony immediately after.

The tournament champion will advance to the FIRST World Festival in Houston, TX this April, and the top two runners-up will be invited to the invitational tournaments to represent West Virginia.

Click here for the full event schedule.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Massive Menards building essentially complete as developer talks opening date
Black ice, icy roads
Portions of I-79 shut down throughout NCWV due to icy conditions
Carl Leon Nicholson Jr.
WVSP, U.S. Marshals asking for help finding fugitive last seen last year
Linsie Gray and Eric Melton
2 charged after toddler undergoes emergency surgery for spider bite
File photo of Clarksburg Police Officer Aaron Jackson from the 2022 Veterans Day Parade. He...
Clarksburg officer placed on leave after being charged

Latest News

Matthew Reynolds
Fairmont man charged after making threats to Bridgeport nursing home
With funding from the U.S. Department of Education, WVU will create a cutting-edge...
WVU launches plans for cybersecurity education, training facility
Local superintendent explains what goes into school closings
Local superintendent explains what goes into school closings
Vandalism and wintry weather knock out phone service to emergency centers in West Virginia