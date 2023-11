BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - C.J. Belknap with Adventure WV joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about Adventure WV celebrating its 20th anniversary, first year tours, and the types of equipment that Adventure WV rents out.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.