First at 4 Forum: Natalie Gigliotti and Lou Ortenzio

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Natalie Gigliotti and Lou Ortenzio with the Clarksburg Mission joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

They talked about a fundraiser honoring Ortenzio, managing the Clarksburg Mission during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how to donate to the fundraiser.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

