First at 4 Forum: Natalie Gigliotti and Lou Ortenzio

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Natalie Gigliotti and Lou Ortenzio with the Clarksburg Mission joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

They talked about a fundraiser honoring Ortenzio, managing the Clarksburg Mission during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how to donate to the fundraiser.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.