Harrison County Superintendent this weeks Davis and Elkins Excellence in Education(WDTV)
By D'Andre Lewis
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - " You know your picture as a principal is just, your building and its honestly similar things here. I’m dealing with the day-to-day operations, it’s just a bigger operation. And someone said to me one time it’s kind of like running a small city because you’re over all of the schools and looking at all of it.”

It’s not easy being the head man or women in charge, but somebody’s got to do it and in Harrison County Superintendent of schools Dora Stutler isn’t taking her job lightly. This is only the 4th year Superintendent Stutler has been in the position, but she’s no stranger to Harrison County. Stutler is a home grown talent, who grew up in Taylor County. Although her heart has always been with North Central West Virginia; her work has been dedicated to serving her community.

" We’ve done a lot of facility projects, that’s probably one of the biggest things we’ve done. Just trying to take care some of our older facilities and fortunately we were given some additional cares money and we’ve been able to do a lot of projects with taking care of HVAC and roofing projects and getting are buildings really in tip top shape.”

Since Stutler has been Superintendent her projects certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed, but neither has the programs she’s instilled’ to consistently improve the education of students in Harrison County.

" We’ve put some things in place in the last two years of really getting back to the basics of focusing on achievement for kids so we can see some growth and results and we’re starting to see that. It takes time we’ve added some new curriculum to the elementary schools, putting phonics back in and getting those early ages and early intervention and I think we’re going to see great results from that.”

Flowers aren’t required for Stutler, but they are deserved after her continuous efforts to put her students first above anything else.

“The reward always comes from children and being able to provide them with new experiences and resources and I think the most rewarding part is going out to buildings and seeing children. That’s always been the focus really in my career and at the end of the day you sit down and then you go ok did I do what’s good for kids at the end of the day. I don’t know if there’s any one thing, it’s just really all about kids and as long as we keep that our focus then how can we be wrong.”

