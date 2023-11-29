James Joseph “Jimmy Joe” Guzzi, 72, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on March 1, 1951, a son of the late Joseph “Peppy” and Angela “Fatty” Oliverio Guzzi. He is survived by three children, Erica Nestor and her husband Jason of Bridgeport, Matt Bartlett and his wife Alea of Clarksburg and Joseph Guzzi of Florida as well as Heather Mauller whom he considered a daughter; four grandchildren, Olivia Poling, Evan Nestor, Natalie Nestor and Lorelei Bartlett; two siblings, John Dominick Guzzi and his fiancé Debbie Barker of Clarksburg and Rose Guzzi Menendez and her husband Timothy of Clarksburg; as well as the mother of his children, Vicki Bartlett, and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Guzzi was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School. He was also a proud resident of East View, where he operated J & J Enterprises and later opened his Diner, which was Joe’s Diner. He continued to care for his parent’s home and several of his properties. Jimmy Joe loved the East View community and spent as much time there as possible. He was a hard worker and loved making Italian sausage, spending time with his grandkids and playing pinochle. He was raised Catholic. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 3:00 – 7:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.