Local superintendent explains what goes into school closings

By Caine Pittman
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -Multiple counties cancelled or delayed school all around North Central West Virginia on Tuesday.

Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler says factors like changing weather play a role in if a school will close or not.

“We have to think about children, and making sure, because of a lot of kids are off from school, were not sure what they’re getting as feeding them, so there’s that consideration. We also consider parents and childcare,” said Stutler.

Superintendents also have to weigh the effects of cancelling school will have on employees like bus drivers who have to battle the weather transporting children. Their opinion and the National Weather Service come into play.

“Our buses have to get out on the road. They are usually out preparing their buses at about 5:30 a.m. We try to make a decision early. So, parents can make plans and do what they need to do. We also don’t want our employees out,” said Stutler.

Now that online learning is more prevalent, snow days don’t always stop kids from having to keep up with their school work. This can be a benefit, but how many so-called “ICE PACK DAYS” are allowed is limited by the state.

“What we call ICE PACK DAYS the state allows. Well, it’s five days we can use on online learning. You can’t just use them anytime you want to use them. We have a waiver through the state. We can use those five days,” said Stutler.

