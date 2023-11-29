National D-Day Memorial receives historic Bible recovered from Omaha Beach

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The history of the ‘Bedford Boys’ is a story of sacrifice on the beaches of Normandy, but also in the Virginia community where they grew up.

And there are few artifacts that bridge that distance like Raymond Hoback’s Bible.

Earlier this month, Hoback’s sister Lucille Boggess donated the Bible to the National D-Day Memorial Foundation in Bedford.

“With great honor and gratitude, we at the National D-Day Memorial Foundation are delighted to share that Raymond Hoback’s Bible is now part of the memorial’s permanent artifact collection,” said Foundation President and CEO April Cheek-Messier.

Raymond Hoback and his brother Bedford were members of A Company, two of the 20 men from Bedford County who died during the assault on Omaha Beach. Raymond’s body was never recovered, apparently washed out to sea with the rising tide, but another soldier found his Bible on the beach and returned it to his family.

In a 1994 interview with WDBJ7 anchor Keith Humphry, Lucille Boggess described how members of her family learned of Bedford’s death on a Sunday morning, as they were preparing to go to church.

“It was a real loss to the community, that my older brother Bedford had been killed,” Boggess said. “And then on Monday morning, we got the second telegram that my other brother Raymond was missing in action.”

Not long after that, a package arrived in the mail from France. It was Raymond’s Bible, with a letter from Harold Crayton of Shinnston, West Virginia.

“Dear Mr. and Mrs. Hoback,” he wrote. “While walking along the beach, D-Day plus one, I came upon this Bible and as most any person would do, I picked it up from the sand to keep it from being destroyed. Knowing that you no doubt would want the book returned I am sending it. You have, by now, received word from your son saying he is well, I sincerely hope so.”

Boggess said the bible became one her mother’s most precious possessions.

“She said next to having Raymond back, she wanted to have his bible,” Boggess said.

Lucille’s son John Boggess spoke for the family during a brief ceremony acknowledging the gift Tuesday afternoon.

“You know there have been pieces of family history that have been shared over the years, and this was kind of the last piece that has not, And it definitely has brought peace of mind to my mother,” Boggess told reporters. “My mom is very happy that this is now safely stored and also accessible for the visitors of the memorial to see.”

The gift included the Bible and two other artifacts: the telegram informing the family Raymond was missing in action, and the letter from Crayton, the West Virginia soldier who found the Bible.

They will be displayed together where visitors to the Memorial can see them. And one day they will be a prominent feature in a permanent display in the Memorial’s planned Education Center.

