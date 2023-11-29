Snowplows prepped and ready to go for winter weather

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Highways has been testing and preparing winter weather equipment like snowplows since September. The chief engineer of operations, Joe Pack says the state has more than 1,000 snowplows and nearly a quarter million tons of salt at the ready for old man winter when he marches through the mountain state.

“We maintain the sixth largest road system in the United States of America. We maintain the highest amount of road miles for one state agency. We maintain 92% of all publicly owned miles in the state of West Virginia. We have a big system and we have a big fleet and the goal is to have as many trucks out there as we can at anytime,” said Pack.

Pack says the WVDOH uses a variety of snowplows to treat roadways. Adding some trucks can haul a load as small as two tons of salt while others can carry up to 18 tons.

Pack says snowplows treating the interstates will disperse around 200 pounds of salt per mile.

“We have a computer system in all of our trucks that governs how much material is distributed at a time. It depends on what’s happening during the storm. In early parts of the storm we may distribute it at a higher rate to get a layer of material down. Then we’ll reduce the rate while the storm is ongoing then at the end we would increase the rate,” said Pack.

He says when plows are on the roads working, motorists should never follow them closely and pack is also urging drivers not to pass them.

In the commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Transportation has more than 700,000 tons of salt and road abrasives on hand to treat roadways. VDOT also reports having more than 10,000 pieces of snow removal equipment ready for winter weather.

