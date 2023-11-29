STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan

Troopers have responded after human remains were discovered inside of a vehicle on Wednesday...
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police have discovered what appears to be human remains inside of a burned minivan, according to troopers.

The discovery was made on Wednesday morning on a gravel road off German Ridge Road in Wayne County.

Law enforcement agencies and the medical examiner have responded to the scene.

Further information has not been released.

