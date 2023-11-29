Stopped semi disrupts traffic on Route 50 near I-79
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a semi-truck on Route 50 that was disrupting traffic on the roadway near I-79 Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the stopped truck just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Route 50 in Harrison County near the I-79 ramp, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.
No injuries have been reported.
Information is extremely limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.
