Stopped semi disrupts traffic on Route 50 near I-79

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a semi-truck on Route 50 that was disrupting traffic on the roadway near I-79 Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the stopped truck just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Route 50 in Harrison County near the I-79 ramp, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

No injuries have been reported.

Information is extremely limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

