USP Hazelton guard probated and fined

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A USP Hazelton guard has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine for multiple counts of lying to federal investigators about abuse against inmates. William Lewis was first indicted in September of 2021 and was sentenced on Monday. The government alleges Lewis lied to agents in a 2020 meeting. In one instance Lewis denied any staff in the Special Housing Units had used excessive force against inmates. However, according to the government’s case, Lewis had previously reported inmate abuse, but denied any knowledge to federal investigators. In another instance, Lewis claimed he did not tell anyone that he saw SHU officers “going too far” but the government alleges he previously told a lieutenant that USP Hazelton staff were assaulting inmates and “might ultimately kill an inmate.”

Lewis’ sentencing comes just months after US Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin called the Federal Bureau of Prisons to open an investigation into the alleged serious misconduct at Hazelton including inmate abuse.

