William Dale White, 66, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at United Health Center. William was born a son to the late Roye and Sandy Chrislip White on August 13, 1957. William was a retired carpenter with Rice Construction. He was a graduate of East Fairmont High School and loved building things, traveling and being outdoors in the mountains on his four-wheeler. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pamela White; two daughters, Reginia White and Lisa White; two brothers, Richard White and Tommy White; three grandchildren, Mahlon, Levi and Lukus. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, December 8, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Carpenter and Ford with cremation to take place following. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

