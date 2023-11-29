WVU Campus Police increase patrolling after robberies in downtown near campus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University campus police is increasing their patrolling after an increase in robberies since thanksgiving break. On November 21st, the University Campus Police received a report about robberies in student housing.

Jackson Monk, a student at WVU said he is a little concerned because he works in the downtown area and have friends that live in those same housing facilities.

“I mean obviously it’s a little scary, but I’ve been living in Morgantown for about three years now,” Monk said. “I feel that I have general idea of how safe it is.”

Laptops, game consoles, and other valuables were stolen leading to the alert sent to students for safety. Ali Crabill, student at WVU said that she seen the alert through multiple sources.

“We got an email about it, and I think we got a text, and then I have another app,” Crabill said. “So, I got it on there as well and it just notified us about the robberies and the police reports that were done on it.”

Jeff Wright, the head of investigations for the University Campus Police said it is imperative that students make sure to lock their doors, especially with another holiday break coming up.

“So, we increase patrols during the holiday breaks, just to make sure that we are being seen. The big thing that we want to put out is that you know with another holiday break coming up, you want to make sure that you are locking your doors,” Wright said. “If you have roommates don’t just assume that they locked it, make sure you double check before you go home, take anything valuable that you know would be valuable to someone take those with you whenever you do go home for break. If someone were to get in your house and it’s there you know it’s valuable and it’s easy to be sold or pawned those are things that they are willing to take.”

There is a current investigation going on about this issue and there is a way students can help catch potential suspects.

“We wanted to make sure that if anyone has had anything taken or if they have anything suspicious on surveillance that they let us know as soon as they can,” Wright said. “Also, with the electronics and laptops, game consoles, things of that nature, bicycles, if they could document those serial numbers, that way if something is taken we can have something to document that with and it makes it easier for us whenever we are looking to find those that were possibly stolen and sold, we can compare those serial numbers and its easier for us to get the property back if possible.”

