WVU unveils new esports major

By Caine Pittman
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is looking to jump into the future with its new esports sports major.

Chris Scroggins says students will receive traditional education in a new way.

“We’re looking for an innovative way to teach traditional subject matter, so they’re learning about business, management, event management, finances, econ, digital media, and marketing all through the lenses of esports and gaming,” said Chris Scroggins, WVU esports Curriculum Developer.

The decision to create a new gaming major comes only a few months after the university cut 28 majors. But officials say esports is critical as students will have a wide array of job prospects in the billion-dollar industry that is esports.

“It’s preparing them in the front or back office of esports teams. Publishers and other endemic or non-endemic companies to esports, meaning they might be able to work for a large company like GEICO, BMW, or someone,” said Scroggins.

Currently, WVU is home to some of the best esports fans in the nation. They also offer a sports minor.

One student who is set to be the first to graduate with the esports minors thinks the new program will get rid of the stigma that gaming is useless.

“The facts are just in the numbers, right? Esports is growing really rapidly. So, I think for students. That are an outlier like you said. They might want to pursue esports or something that’s a little more niche with their life or career. I think having a major like this is huge,” said Gabriel Ray, WVU esports student.

The program will kick off in the spring for existing students and next fall for incoming freshmen.

