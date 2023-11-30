3 transported after crash on Route 50 in Bridgeport

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash on Route 50 in Bridgeport on Thursday.

Crews were dispatched to the accident at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Route 76 at around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say two cars were involved in the accident.

Officials added that three people are being taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

As of this article’s publication, emergency crews are still on the scene cleaning up the accident.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

