5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - How HealthNet Helps Rural Communities

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism.

There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon.

In this installment of A Silent Crisis, we’re taking a look at how HealthNet Aeromedical Services helps underserved communities.

HealthNet Aeromedical Services has been serving West Virginia and surrounding states since the 1980s with the goal of getting patients experiencing a medical emergency to a hospital as fast and as safe as possible.

Rod Kimble of Barbour County EMS and a former HealthNet care provider said the shortages EMS agencies are experiencing is having profound impacts on rural communities.

“Paramedics are needed in Tucker County where you may have a patient in your ambulance for an hour. I’m not saying it can’t happen in Mon County, but it doesn’t as often per capita in these smaller rural areas,” Kimble said.

In a situation where a heightened level of care is necessary, a patient might have to travel even further to a larger hospital.

HealthNet flight nurse Chris Schrader said that’s when they would be called in to cut down on transport time.

“We have this saying ‘The Golden Hour of Trauma.’ The quicker you can get a patient to advanced care, their chance of complications drastically decreases the quicker you can get them there,” Schrader said.

Schrader said it’s always good interacting with these small departments, but over the years, the decrease in volunteers and staff has been noticeable, adding that flight volume to rural areas has increased.

“When I worked with HealthNet 6 in Buckhannon, it’s not in a major metro area, but it’s the busiest aircraft in the system because it’s located where the need is,” Kimble said.

The shortages these local departments are experiencing can impact the amount of time it takes to stabilize a patient.

HealthNet flight medic Joey Berens said when they arrive in the helicopter to pick up a patient, ground providers play a critical role in up until the time they get there.

“When they are there and it’s something that we’re there to expedite the transport, they have all of the hard stuff done. We’re there to literally take them into the aircraft, and we’re flying fast with jet. So without the ground providers being there, it’s going to extend the amount of time it takes for us to get the patient to the services that they need,” Berens said.

Kimble said when certain calls like heart attack and stroke or another type of life-threatening emergency come in, the departments work with HealthNet to take pre-emptive action to save more time.

“So now they’re at WVU in less than two hours from onset of symptoms, and they’ve gotten a higher level of care potentially all the way through the system. The time reduction is amazing to have that resource local,” Kimble said.

Communication between these departments and agencies ensures the best results for the patient.

Berens said it’s all about the teamwork toward a common goal.

“The team mentality that we go to every flight with because it’s not just one person. It’s three of us up there: flight nurse, flight paramedic, and pilot. It takes all of us to keep us safe and get back home,” Berens said.

Much like how the volunteers and staff at local fire and EMS agencies are looking to help their communities, Schrader said the work he does at HealthNet goes a long way to helping others.

“The most important thing to me is helping my community. I live around here. Being able to provide this service for me and my community where I live is humbling, and we’re all happy to be able to help as much as we can,” Schrader said.

Last year, HealthNet obtained five mobile ambulance simulators with CARES Act dollars to help train West Virginians.

Kimble said he’s hopeful steps like this will help make up for provider shortages.

“We need to do better staffing-wise to do better for the patient. How do we create and grow our own? How do we do foundational education to bring somebody off the street to be a drive to be an EMT and get them through paramedic class? We’re so needy that we’re just looking for that medic driving down the road and enticing them. The thing is everybody needs them, and so if you’re an agency director, what separates my agency from the others and what do I need to do to attract people because everybody needs them,” Kimble said.

