Bidens to take part in National Christmas Tree lighting

In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the...
In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the White House as a crew works to lift it back up after it fell, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, amid high winter winds.(AP Video)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Despite the toppling of the tree by high winds earlier this week, the National Christmas Tree lighting is still a go for Thursday night.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff in the event on the White House Ellipse.

According to the National Park Service, the 40-foot-tall Norway spruce from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest fell over around 1 p.m. Tuesday during heavy wind gusts that reached as high at 46 mph at nearby Reagan National Airport.

After replacing a snapped cable, the tree was back upright later that day, an official said.

The tree had been planted two weeks ago.

The lighting of the tree is an annual White House holiday tradition with a countdown and musical performances. This year’s musical performances include Dionne Warwick and St. Vincent.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Massive Menards building essentially complete as developer talks opening date
Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan
Matthew Reynolds
Fairmont man charged after making threats to Bridgeport nursing home
Fatal accident
Fatal crash shuts down road in Taylor County
Stopped semi disrupts traffic on Route 50 near I-79
Stopped semi disrupts traffic on Route 50 near I-79

Latest News

Monongalia Child Advocacy Center precents of the Bartenders
Monongalia Child Advocacy Center presents of the Bartenders
Hunting season is well underway in West Virginia, and many are taking the opportunity to hunt...
Gov. Justice kills first buck of the season
FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order that barred Trump from maligning court staff in NY fraud trial
A motorist fills up the fuel tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in...
Some OPEC+ members cut oil they send to the world as they try again to boost prices