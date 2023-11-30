Crews battling structure fire on Main Street in Philippi

Fire engine generic
Fire engine generic(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews are battling a structure fire on Main Street in Philippi.

No possible injuries have been released, and no confirmation has been made on how much damage has been done by the fire.

Fire crews from Bridgeport, Grafton, and Nutter Fort have been called to assist.

This is a developing story - stick with 5 News as we work to obtain further updates.

