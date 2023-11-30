Crews battling structure fire on Main Street in Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews are battling a structure fire on Main Street in Philippi.

No possible injuries have been released, and no confirmation has been made on how much damage has been done by the fire.

Fire crews from Bridgeport, Grafton, and Nutter Fort have been called to assist.

This is a developing story - stick with 5 News as we work to obtain further updates.

