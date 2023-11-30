First at 4 Forum: Elf The Musical Jr.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Buddy and Jovie with “Elf The Musical Jr.” joined First at 4 on Thursday.

Buddy and Jovie joined the show and talked about acting in “Elf The Musical Jr.” at Fairmont Senior High School, how they are preparing for the show, and how to get tickets.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

