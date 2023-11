BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tommy Schoffler joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about playing Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” at The Robinson Grand, how he gets into his character’s role, and how much preparation goes into this production.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.