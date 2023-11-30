Gov. Justice kills first buck of the season

Hunting season is well underway in West Virginia, and many are taking the opportunity to hunt...
Hunting season is well underway in West Virginia, and many are taking the opportunity to hunt for deer, including Governor Jim Justice.(Governor Jim Justice on X: @WVGovernor)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST VIRGINIA (WDTV) - Hunting season is well underway in West Virginia, and many are taking the opportunity to hunt for deer, including Governor Jim Justice.

Gov. Justice took to social media on Wednesday to talk about bagging his first buck of the season, adding that it took him a few trips.

In the photo, Justice can be seen holding a bow.

“There is nothing like being in the woods in West Virginia during hunting season,” Gov. Justice said.

This comes only weeks after Gov. Justice announced the return of the annual Big Buck Photo Contest.

Hunters can submit photos of their harvested buck with a short account of their hunt for a chance at winning prizes.

Click here to participate in the Big Buck Photo Contest.

Buck firearms season runs through Dec. 4 while archery and crossbow season runs through Dec. 31.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Massive Menards building essentially complete as developer talks opening date
Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan
Matthew Reynolds
Fairmont man charged after making threats to Bridgeport nursing home
Fatal accident
Fatal crash shuts down road in Taylor County
Stopped semi disrupts traffic on Route 50 near I-79
Stopped semi disrupts traffic on Route 50 near I-79

Latest News

Monongalia Child Advocacy Center precents of the Bartenders
Monongalia Child Advocacy Center presents of the Bartenders
Tyler Beale
Harrison County man allegedly kills dog for misbehaving
3 transported after crash on Route 50 in Bridgeport
WVDOH’s Bridge Design and Build Contest now underway
WVDOH’s Bridge Design and Build Contest now underway