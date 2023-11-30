Harrison County man allegedly kills dog for misbehaving

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after deputies say he killed a dog because it was misbehaving.

Deputies went to a home in the 1200 block of Odells Knob Rd. in Shinnston on Wednesday, Nov. 29 for a report of a man shooting his dog, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they arrived on the scene and spoke with 28-year-old Tyler Beale, of Shinnston, who said “his dog was being disobedient so he took the dog outside and shot it.”

Court documents say Beale further told deputies he “shot the dog from approximately 15 feet away with a .223 AR-15 style rifle.”

According to deputies, Beale said he “believed the first shot only maimed the K9, so he took a few steps toward the K9 and shot it again”, maliciously and intentionally killing it.

Beale has been charged with cruelty to animals. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

