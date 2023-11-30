Lewis Upshur Animal Control Facility At Capacity, Struggling With Increased Dog Surrenders

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

The Lewis Upshur animal control facility has been dealing with an overwhelming number of animals for over a year.

And as more people continue to surrender dogs to the facility, the staff is becoming overwhelmed with the influx of animals.

“21 years I’ve been here I’ve never seen the surrender so bad but everyday we’re getting calls wanting to surrender dogs. We’re getting people coming up and surrendering their dogs.” Jan Cochran. Director of the facility.

Director of the facility Jan Cochran says in the past, rescues from out of state would take in extra dogs to prevent an overflow.

But those rescues are now full as the surrenders continue to increase.

And adoptions slowly declining.

“Our rescues are full that are out of state. They’re getting dogs returned to them. They’re getting getting calls every day for people wanting to just surrender dogs that they didn’t even have in their rescue. They’re having to turn people down because their adoptions are down to.”

I asked Jan, why she thinks so many people have surrendered dogs and why that number has gradually risen. One of the main reasons was the economy.

“People aren’t adopting the economy is bad. So people have to make choices. Do I buy food, myself and medicine? Or do I buy my dog’s food? And that’s some of the ways that we are seeing some of the surrenders because of that reason.”

Jan says this over flux of dogs has been very stressful to handle between her staff and volunteers.

Sadly, if a dog is surrendered there is a chance it may have to be euthanized, due to lack of space in the shelter or out of state rescues.

Which makes this situation even more stressful for Jan and her staff because of the slow adoption rates along with increasing surrender rates.

“Stressful because you’re sitting here like Monday, 17 dogs surrendered. That is crazy. That is just nuts. And then we had to that turned down because I was like I have no place a few leave them. I’m gonna have to euthanize it. ‘Can you please take them home, take my business card, call me in a week?’ And we’ll see what we can do you know, because we want to try to find homes for these animals. And it’s just it is stressful.”

