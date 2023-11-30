LGBTQ-oriented community closet now open in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new clothing closet in Marion County is aiming to help members of the LGBTQ community.

“PFLAG”, or Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, is a pillar for the LGBTQ community in Marion County.

Last year, they hosted a free pop-up professional clothing closet to help members of the community.

But PFLAG knew more help was needed year-round, so they jumped into action.

“We got great feedback from the trans community, specifically that they needed a place to try on clothes. That when they went to traditional brick and mortar stores, they were being harassed or followed into different changing rooms,” said Joby Chadwell, PFLAG President.

The closet is made possible by a partnership between PFLAG and the Fairmont American Job Center. Through federal funding, people can book an appointment once a month and get three free outfits for job seeking or professional training.

“I think it can be a bridge builder between the population at large and members of the queer community - particularly the trans community because so many think they don’t know anyone who is gay, or they don’t know anyone who is trans - they probably do,” said Tom Jackson, PFLAG Secretary.

The closest is open to everyone, not only the LGBTQ community and it has over a 1000 pieces of clothing, from casual to suits.

The Fairmont American Job Center wants the city to know their center is around to help.

“If you are in need of clothing items and you’re looking for training or your going to school, or if you just need clothing items, reach out let us know so, we can try to help you find what you need,” said April Campbell, Fairmont American Job Center.

The closet is located in basement of the Veterans Square building at 425 Madison St. The hours of the closest are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

