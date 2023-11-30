Mild, sunny Thursday, then rain to start December

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last day of November will be mild and clear. Then after today, rain showers will push through our region tomorrow. Find out the details regarding the rain, and what this weekend and next week will be like, in the video above!

A high-pressure system brought dry, stable air to West Virginia yesterday, and today, a warm air mass behind that system will settle into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly clear and sunny, and combined with southwesterly winds of 5-15 mph, temperatures will reach the mid-50s in the lowlands and upper-40s in the mountain cities, a couple of degrees above average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, with light winds and lows in the mid-to-upper-30s.

During the mid-morning hours tomorrow, a low-pressure system from the southwestern US will lift into West Virginia, bringing rain into our region. The rain starts out as steady, light rain during the late morning hours and transitions to scattered rain showers in the afternoon. It’s not until after 6 PM that most of the showers push out. By that time, rainfall totals will be around 0.25″ across our region, so not much is expected. Besides the rain, expect cloudy skies and highs in the upper-40s to low-50s across our region.

A few more rain showers are likely on Saturday morning, but we should take a break from the rain on Saturday afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb into the 50s. Sunday will be about as warm. Then on Monday, another low-pressure system will bring rain showers into West Virginia. As cool air will flow into our region behind the system, the mountain counties may see snow showers. More disturbances will push into our region on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing rain and snow showers to the lowlands and snow showers to the mountains. Rain and snow totals are uncertain this far out (there are even uncertainties regarding the exact timing of the precipitation), so we’re watching carefully, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there are at least some slick spots on a few roads, so keep that in mind for morning traveling next week. All the while, temperatures may drop into the 30s and 40s in some areas towards the middle of next week. In short, today will end November on a mild, sunny note, and the month of December will start with precipitation chances.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. South-southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 55.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 35.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with scattered showers in the morning and afternoon hours. South-southeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 53.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with a few scattered showers in the morning and early afternoon hours. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 62.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.