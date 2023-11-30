Monongalia Child Advocacy Center presents of the Bartenders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The Monongalia Child Advocacy Center is partnering with local business Keglers in Morgantown to host the battle of the bartenders, holiday edition. The event will feature 5 different bartending teams, made up of mixture of volunteer’s, competing for tips in order to raise money for abused children in Monongalia county. Taylor Shultz is the Director of Awareness and Development for the center; and she’s forward to a successful event.

“We had one back in 2019 and it was at a different location; and it did really well and then the pandemic hit so we haven’t had one since, but everyone was really excited to get back into that event. It was just fun for everyone, it’s free to attend so it’s a little bit more of a low-key fundraiser and we just wanted to try it again”

The Child Advocacy Center provides resiliency services to child abuse victim’s using donations and grants to better serve their clients. Thursdays event provides another opportunity the community can get involved with a local staple.”

“I mean everyone really knows keglers it’s pretty common to Morgantown, so we’d thought we’d reach out them and they fit us into their busy Christmas schedule. The bartender teams start at 5:30. They’ll be bartending for 45 minutes each, and you just tip them, all tips go to us and whoever brings us the most money wins.”

If you’re worried about not making it to tonight’s event; you don’t even have to be in the building to get a buzz on the action.

“They can actually participate in the event without showing up, they can go online through Paypal or Venmo, those are linked in our Facebook page. We have a Facebook event page as well, and then you can visit our website at moncocac.org, and our Paypal is linked there as well.”

The event kicks off at 5 pm with a holiday sweater party and raffle to kick off the festivities.

