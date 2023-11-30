More EVs coming to West Virginia

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Frederick Walker is no stranger to driving electric vehicles. The past few weeks he’s been testing out a new one.

“I currently have the Volkswagen ID.4, and I’ve been driving it around for about two weeks so I can tell and teach the next person what they need to do to be safe,” Walker said.

Walker is a fleet manager for “Rural Reimagined.” This means he will help train and educate people when it comes to learning the ins and outs of EVs.

The project through Tennessee Tech University, which received federal funding, has a goal of helping introduce EVs to under-privileged areas.

“Rural Reimagined” is a no cost program to borrow an EV for two weeks. The only costs are for charging the vehicles and for a three-year Motor Vehicle Record check. It will come with equipment to charge right at home.

There are five states involved with this program. Ohio and Kentucky are two others involved with this test driving program.

“My wife and I traveled to Maryland from Huntington, and we were able to make that whole trip at no cost because every place we stopped to stay at a motel gave you free charging overnight,” Walker said.

Pingen Chen is an Associate Professor at Tennessee Tech University and said “it is not difficult to narrow down to this region that has been traditionally relies on coal mining industry this is kind of a fossil fuel traditional industry.”

He also said you must be at least 21 to participate and encourages all who are eligible to apply.

In addition to being at least 21, you must also have a good driving record.

For more information on criteria and how to apply, visit the project website.

