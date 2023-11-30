Mountain Loggers Group presents donation to WVU Medicine Children’s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s is celebrating the holiday season with gifts from the Mountain Loggers Group, Inc.

The organization contributed over $191,000, a giant Christmas tree, and toys to continue its tradition of giving to support children in West Virginia and beyond.

Representatives for the Mountain Loggers Group joined WVU Medicine Children’s leadership for a check presentation and toy delivery on Wednesday outside the hospital in Morgantown.

The Mountain Loggers Group hosts the annual Log-A-Load for Kids Auction in Elkins to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s. This year’s gift sets a new record for the organization’s largest single contribution.

“We are always so appreciative of the continued commitment the Mountain Loggers family makes to our patients and their families,” Amy L. Bush, chief administrative officer for WVU Medicine Children’s, said. “It’s because of groups like them that we can continue to make sure children who need our care receive the best possible outcomes. They also help us give families hope. We know that this beautiful tree they’ve brought will bring joy to kids when they need it most and be a symbol of hope this holiday season to all who see it as they visit the hospital.”

Officials said the Mountain Loggers’ financial gift will support specialized beds for the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, warming beds for the Birthing Center, and additional TVs for the Emergency Department.

The donation will also provide plush versions of Musket – the Mountaineer mascot’s dog – and other toys to aid the Child Life program, which helps children deal with the challenges of surgery and hospitalization.

“We’re proud to be able to continue our support for WVU Medicine Children’s thanks to the generosity of the logging industry and the community members who support our event,” Danny Sines, president of the Mountain Loggers Group, said. “We all enjoy being a part of this cause because it makes a meaningful difference in so many lives.”

The holiday tree donation is a new tradition that began last year, following the opening of the nine-story, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. A lighting ceremony was held in conjunction with the check presentation.

Sines shared his appreciation for Eric and Rhonda Hoover of H&H Tree Farm in Addison, Pennsylvania, who donated this year’s tree.

The Mountain Loggers Group includes about 50 members spanning three states – West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Since the mid-1990s, its members have contributed more than $2.4 million to benefit WVU Medicine Children’s.

