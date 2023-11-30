Mountain Loggers Group presents donation to WVU Medicine Children’s

Representatives for the Mountain Loggers Group present a check and toys to administrators and...
Representatives for the Mountain Loggers Group present a check and toys to administrators and Child Life specialists at WVU Medicine Children's.(WVU Medicine)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s is celebrating the holiday season with gifts from the Mountain Loggers Group, Inc.

The organization contributed over $191,000, a giant Christmas tree, and toys to continue its tradition of giving to support children in West Virginia and beyond.

Representatives for the Mountain Loggers Group joined WVU Medicine Children’s leadership for a check presentation and toy delivery on Wednesday outside the hospital in Morgantown.

The Mountain Loggers Group hosts the annual Log-A-Load for Kids Auction in Elkins to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s. This year’s gift sets a new record for the organization’s largest single contribution.

“We are always so appreciative of the continued commitment the Mountain Loggers family makes to our patients and their families,” Amy L. Bush, chief administrative officer for WVU Medicine Children’s, said. “It’s because of groups like them that we can continue to make sure children who need our care receive the best possible outcomes. They also help us give families hope. We know that this beautiful tree they’ve brought will bring joy to kids when they need it most and be a symbol of hope this holiday season to all who see it as they visit the hospital.”

Officials said the Mountain Loggers’ financial gift will support specialized beds for the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, warming beds for the Birthing Center, and additional TVs for the Emergency Department.

The donation will also provide plush versions of Musket – the Mountaineer mascot’s dog – and other toys to aid the Child Life program, which helps children deal with the challenges of surgery and hospitalization.

“We’re proud to be able to continue our support for WVU Medicine Children’s thanks to the generosity of the logging industry and the community members who support our event,” Danny Sines, president of the Mountain Loggers Group, said. “We all enjoy being a part of this cause because it makes a meaningful difference in so many lives.”

The holiday tree donation is a new tradition that began last year, following the opening of the nine-story, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. A lighting ceremony was held in conjunction with the check presentation.

Sines shared his appreciation for Eric and Rhonda Hoover of H&H Tree Farm in Addison, Pennsylvania, who donated this year’s tree.

The Mountain Loggers Group includes about 50 members spanning three states – West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Since the mid-1990s, its members have contributed more than $2.4 million to benefit WVU Medicine Children’s.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Massive Menards building essentially complete as developer talks opening date
Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan
Matthew Reynolds
Fairmont man charged after making threats to Bridgeport nursing home
Fatal accident
Fatal crash shuts down road in Taylor County
Stopped semi disrupts traffic on Route 50 near I-79
Stopped semi disrupts traffic on Route 50 near I-79

Latest News

State Treasurer Riley Moore visted the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Regional...
Unclaimed property program to be promoted at DMV offices across the state
Photo shows the current status of the majority of the new terminal at NCWV Airport.
New NCWV Airport terminal likely to open in late 2024
Monongalia Child Advocacy Center precents of the Bartenders
Monongalia Child Advocacy Center presents of the Bartenders
Hunting season is well underway in West Virginia, and many are taking the opportunity to hunt...
Gov. Justice kills first buck of the season