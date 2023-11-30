New agreement signed between Girl Scouts and WVDNR

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday a new partnership between the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the Black Diamond Council of the Girls Scouts of America.

With the partnership, scouts will be allowed to utilize state parks for activities while contributing to conservation service projects.

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, scouts from the Black Diamond Council will be able to camp for free at various parks as long as the requested facility is available for use on the requested date and its use will not interfere with other groups or scheduled activities at the park. Recreational activities may also be provided at a reduced or negotiated rate, depending on volume, availability, operational hours and the time of year, according to Gov. Justice.

“I’m thrilled to continue to create partnerships with incredible organizations like the Girls Scouts of America and encourage the youth of our state to enjoy and conserve West Virginia’s natural resources,” Gov. Justice said. “This agreement will not only provide scouts with access to our beautiful state parks, but help foster a sense of responsibility towards our natural environment while offering enriching experiences.”

Before starting a service project, Justice said scouting units will be required to complete volunteer agreements and obtain project approval from the WVDNR’s West Virginia State Parks section.

State Parks personnel may also provide educational programming, such as merit badge classes and counseling, to visiting scouts subject to the availability of parks personnel, scheduled events, operations and availability of facilities or activities.

“We are excited to partner with the Black Diamond Council and help develop the outdoor skills and leadership potential of these truly incredible kids,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “We hope the time they spend in our incredible state parks will translate into a lifelong love for West Virginia and an ongoing positive impact on the scouts, our state parks and the community as a whole.”

The Girl Scouts of America’s Black Diamond Council is headquartered in Charleston and serves more than 5,000 girls, helping them develop their academic skills, self-confidence, ethics, leadership skills and citizenship skills through outdoor activities.

