New NCWV Airport terminal likely to open in late 2024

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said the new terminal building at North Central West Virginia Airport is likely to open in late 2024.

Director Rick Rock and Deputy Director Shawn Long said the planned fourth quarter 2024 opening of the terminal remains on schedule.

The topic was one of many at Tuesday’s meeting of the Benedum Airport Authority, the NCWV Airport’s governing body.

The terminal, which comes with a $25 million price, is being built by Mascaro, which is a Pittsburgh company.

Mascaro began work April 1.

“They are currently working on the roof and getting ready so they can work in the winter,” said Long. “Also, we are in the process of the utility extension project to get utilities ran to the new building.”

Until that time, temporary gas will be run to the building, allowing contractors to work as the weather continues to decline as winter nears and temperatures continue to fall.

Doss Enterprises out of Jane Lew is handling the utility contract that came in just short of $1 million. The winning bid by Doss was $986,355.

Long said everything is currently on schedule with everything being under roof by the end of the year. He added that the design for the furniture layout of the building is in the works.

“We hope to get some of (the furniture) though the state bid contract to get better pricing and also a federal bid contract,” said Long.

As for current costs, Rock said the cost of the terminal project, per month, is $1.2 million.

After Long’s discussion, Airport Authority President and Harrison County Commissioner praised Long and Rock for “going above and beyond on most occasions” in their work involving the massive terminal project. He also commended the duo for keeping a handle on the state and federal dollars involved and payment to those involved with the work.

